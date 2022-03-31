SD City Video Highlights Fair Housing Month

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - To mark the start of National Fair Housing Month, the city of San Diego today released a public service video as a way to educate

residents on their housing rights.

The video, featuring Mayor Todd Gloria, will air locally on Cox Media channels throughout April, according to a news release.

The video also offers information about what San Diegans can do if they believe they've experienced housing discrimination. ``Every San Diegan

should have a place that is safe, secure and welcoming,'' Gloria said.

``It's important that landlords are transparent and equitable in...