JV swimmers join in Warriors' win over White Tigers

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Escondido Charter girls swim team had only eight members when the White Tigers traveled to Fallbrook High School for a March 18 meet, so Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond utilized junior varsity as well as varsity swimmers that day.

“Since they did not have that many swimmers we did not do JV at all, so we moved all the JV swimmers up and let them do varsity,” Redmond said.

“It gave them an opportunity to race,” Redmond said. “It allowed some of them to try an event they had never tried before, so I thought that was good.”

