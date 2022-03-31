Patriot League challenges Legionnaires hoopsters

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s basketball team was undefeated in Sierra League competition during the 2020-21 season. The Frontier Conference moved the Legionnaires to the Patriot League for 2021-22, and Bonsall placed fourth in this year’s league standings.

The Legionnaires were 3-5 in Patriot League play and had an overall record of 8-12. The performance wasn’t sufficient to provide Bonsall with a CIF playoff berth.

“We had a young team. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

Southern California Yeshiva won the leagu...