Vikings third at Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament

Vallecitos' girls basketball team displays the third place trophy won in the Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which participate in athletic tournaments with a different school hosting a different sport each month competed in the Feb. 17 Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament, and the Vallecitos Elementary School girls took third place.

"I'm happy with the girls being able to get third place, especially after losing their first game," said Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck.

Borrego Springs Middle School does not have its own gymnasium but is next to Borrego...