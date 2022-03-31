Warriors fourth in girls soccer standings, lose to RBV in playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2021-22 season of Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team ended Feb. 16 with a loss in the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs, finalizing the Warriors’ record at 7-8-3 including 4-4-2 in Valley League play which gave the Warriors fourth place in the standings.

“They had great games. They played really well,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra. “I’m very, very happy for the performance, the quality of work that these young ladies put on the field.”

Fallbrook hosted Ramona in a league match, Jan. 26, and prevailed by a 3-2 margin t...