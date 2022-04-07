Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community to decide People's Choice award for the Art of the Avocado

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:12pm



FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the 16th Annual “Art of the Avocado” art competition and vote for their favorite “avocado.” Also featured is the Junior Art Competition for grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The sponsor for both competitions is Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

Visitors to the Fallbrook Chamber office can vote through the month of April and the day of the Avocado Festival, April 24. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Avenue. The winner will be notified.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 00:48