Community to decide People's Choice award for the Art of the Avocado

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the 16th Annual “Art of the Avocado” art competition and vote for their favorite “avocado.” Also featured is the Junior Art Competition for grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The sponsor for both competitions is Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

Visitors to the Fallbrook Chamber office can vote through the month of April and the day of the Avocado Festival, April 24. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Avenue. The winner will be notified.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey.