Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Friends of the Fallbrook Library annual meeting April 14

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:09pm



FALLBROOK – Members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library and potential future members, are cordially invited to attend its annual meeting on Thursday, April 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the community room at the library.

Those who arrive a few minutes early can view the current outstanding art exhibit “Mother Earth: Fragile Planet” in the community room on display through April 29.

For questions, call Tom Mintun, president, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, at 760-723-8475. Also visit http://falbrooklibraryfriends.org for more information about the organization. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/07/2022 23:29