Friends of the Fallbrook Library annual meeting April 14

FALLBROOK – Members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library and potential future members, are cordially invited to attend its annual meeting on Thursday, April 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the community room at the library.

Those who arrive a few minutes early can view the current outstanding art exhibit “Mother Earth: Fragile Planet” in the community room on display through April 29.

For questions, call Tom Mintun, president, Friends of the Fallbrook Library, at 760-723-8475. Also visit http://falbrooklibraryfriends.org for more information about the organization. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.