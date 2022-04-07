Laura Hall left us on the morning of Feb. 28, 2022. Her family was gathered together in her home and was able to say their goodbyes. She had suffered for almost eight years and was now free of pain. Her dream was to visit Paris, France so we've no doubt that she took a quick detour before arriving home in the arms of our heavenly Father.

Laura was born in Davenport, Iowa. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to La Jolla, San Diego, where she grew up. After graduating from La Jolla High School, she married and had three children, Bonnie, Todd and Mitchell who were present at her passing.

In 1966, she launched her career, working for San Diego Federal Savings and Loan, and became an expert at processing and closing escrow transactions. Laura fell in love with Fallbrook and in1976 she moved here to open her own company, Live Oak Escrow. She could handle any type of escrow, back in the day, no matter how difficult, (even if the terms were written on a napkin from The Packing House.) Her reputation grew and she soon became known as the "Escrow Queen" of Fallbrook.

Her expertise was much appreciated by the local real estate agents and her efficiency and kindness brought relief and joy to numerous buyers, sellers and their families. Laura contributed much to this community including referrals to local merchants and small businesses. Her dedication and loyalty will never be forgotten.

Laura was also blessed with artistic talent and always had numerous projects going on. She decorated and remodeled every home she owned, upgrading to a new one every year, until settling in Fallbrook. She enjoyed writing, sewing, quilting, knitting, ceramics, China painting, toll painting, gardening and cooking. But her greatest passion was oil painting. Her inspiration captured the beauty of seascapes, landscapes and stills.

As the matriarch of the family, and a friend to all, Laura was always available to give advice or to help anyone in need. In addition to her children, she was survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whose lives have been blessed with her generosity. She was admired and appreciated by everyone and will be remembered, forever, in our hearts.

There will be a memorial service to honor Laura, with the date and time to be announced in the near future.