Pay now to avoid penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners April 4 that they had seven days left to pay the second installment of their 2021-2022 property taxes before they are charged a late penalty.

Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at sdttc.com. They will not be charged a convenience fee if they pay by echeck, or electronic check.

“So far, 35% of taxpayers have paid $1.3 billion in second installment payments,” said McAllister. “Property tax bills are due on April 11. To avoid a 10% penalty plus $10 fee for being e...