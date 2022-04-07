Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The recipe for finding the right home for you

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 6:27pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – You might find yourself craving for a new home right now. Finding the right home is in some way like cooking... you will need to follow a tried-and-tested recipe to make the process easier, so there's less guesswork for you and you're guaranteed a delicious meal. If you're unsure where to start and to help you make choosing the right home for you simpler, here's the most common "ingredients" home buyers need to look out for:

The recipe for finding the right home for you:

Location

You'll hear us real estate experts say this over and over but it is true – in real estate, it'...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 00:29