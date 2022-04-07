Tour the mines of San Diego County at FGMS meeting

Mineral collector and miner Cal Graeber is the guest speaker for the FGMS April 14 meeting.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society invites everyone to its next general meeting on April 14 at 7 p.m. It is free for visitors to come to this interesting talk from Cal Graeber, one of the club's long time, honorary members. He is a renowned mineral collector and miner and will be talking about San Diego County's mines and minerals.

Blue-capped tourmaline is one of the gems found in San Diego County.

San Diego County is world renowned for its gem tourmaline mines. The Empress of China coveted the bright pink tourmalines from the district and literally bought up most of the production at the turn of the last century. Specimens from the county are some of the premiere pieces on exhibit at the Smithsonian, the British Museum, and the Sorbonne.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society Meeting Room is at 123 W. Alvarado St.

Submitted by The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.