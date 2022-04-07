Women's program to feature the Grand Tradition gardens

The Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch will include a talk about the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens given by president and CEO Don McDougal. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, April 15, Good Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Featured speaker Don B. McDougal, president and CEO of the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, will share the history and magic of this 25-acre Fallbrook treasure.

Inspirational speaker Lynne Leite, a small business owner, shares her story entitled "How to Be a Princess" or "Ever Feel like the Mad Hatter?"

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.