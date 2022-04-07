April Theatre Talk

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The California Center for the Arts in Escondido has a new show playing April 22 – May 7 at 7:30 p.m. “Once” is the acclaimed Irish musical film written and directed by John Carney made on an unheard of budget of $150,000. The film won the Spirit Award for Best Independent Foreign Film in 2007, an Oscar for Best Original song, and was nominated for a Grammy. The play was also a success on Broadway. Tickets are available with other showtimes at http://www.artcenter.org or call 760-839-4149

La Jolla Playhouse is kicking off the WOW Festival (Without Walls) downtown at Liberty Station April 21-24. Some events are free, others have a fee. Visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival2022/ for details. That’s all I know.

Broadway San Diego starts off its season with “Tootsie” April 12 – 17, followed by the farewell tour of “Rent” from April 22-24. Tickets are on sale now. Playing at the Civic Theatre, 3651 4th downtown; for more information, email [email protected]

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego continues with “Water by Spoonful” until the 24th. Located at 4040 Twiggs St., for more information, call 619-337-1525 or visit cygnettheare.com.

Lambs Playhouse in Coronado has opened with “Million Dollar Quartet” and will run with it until June 12. This is the best rock ‘n’ roll show you will ever see. Imagine Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash in the same room – that is this show! I’ve seen it four times! For tickets, call 619-437-6000; the playhouse is at 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado.

Moonlight Amphitheater presents the music of the troubadours Carol King and James Taylor April 22 and a tribute to the Bee Gees on the 23rd. Tickets are still available at 760-724-2110 or moonlightstage.org.

New Village Arts in Carlsbad is running “Into the Woods” until May 1, at 2787 State St. Carlsbad. For tickets, call 760-433-3245 or go to http://www.nva.org.

North Coast Repertory is opening “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” April 20 – May 15. The musical comedy has fun with Broadway’s greatest successes. It’s bound to be a hit, at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Solana Beach. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or email [email protected]

Meanwhile The Old Globe is opening “Bob Fosse’s Dancin” April 19, playing until May 15 in Balboa Park. For tickets, call 619-234-5623 or visit theoldglobe.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre is still playing “The Taming,” a production inspired by Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” until May 1, at 10755 Scripps Poway Parkway. For tickets, call 858-395-0573 or visit scrippsranchtheatre.org.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]