Cancer takes an emotional toll

Words are powerful things, and some people like to be considered a cancer survivor but others prefer to say that they survived cancer.

Dr. Sandra Finestone

Special to the Village News

Hearing the words "you have cancer" changes your world in a matter of seconds, and you can never completely go back to the safety of wellness again.

A cancer diagnosis can cause both physical and emotional change. It can change how you feel about your body, about your relationships and about what is important to you. You may find due to fatigue you are not able to do the everyday things you have been able to do in the past.

There is no "right" way to feel. Your emotions are a product of your situation, your personality and your personal co...