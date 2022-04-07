Corral spring allergies

FALLBROOK – Spring is synonymous with rebirth. Each spring, flowers begin to bloom again, grass starts to grow and people from all walks of life rekindle their love affair with the great outdoors. Spring also marks the return of a familiar foe: allergies.

Seasonal allergies can put a damper on even the most welcoming spring day. After all, a day soaking up the sun isn't so relaxing when it's also spent sneezing and confronting allergy symptoms like congestion, runny nose and watery eyes. Thankfully, it's possible for seasonal allergy sufferers to have their spring and enjoy it, too.

Pay...