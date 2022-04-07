Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD to station and staff BLS ambulance in Vista

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 6:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be stationing and staffing a basic life support ambulance in Vista for a 30-day trial period.

The use of a reserve ambulance and two single-role emergency medical technicians is intended to improve regional response. The NCFPD board voted 5-0 March 22 to approve the deployment of the BLS ambulance and staff members.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds. “It will be a benefit for us. It will be a benefit for the rest of North County.”

What is known as the “Nor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 01:12