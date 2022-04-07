NCFPD to station and staff BLS ambulance in Vista

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be stationing and staffing a basic life support ambulance in Vista for a 30-day trial period.

The use of a reserve ambulance and two single-role emergency medical technicians is intended to improve regional response. The NCFPD board voted 5-0 March 22 to approve the deployment of the BLS ambulance and staff members.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds. “It will be a benefit for us. It will be a benefit for the rest of North County.”

What is known as the “Nor...