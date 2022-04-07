Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Popular insect repellant plants benefit people

 
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:57pm

Chrysanthemums repel a range of insects from bed bugs to fleas to ants, as border plants around a home. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Homeowners choose plants for their properties based on a number of variables. Some may be into growing their own foods, while others desire their gardens to be an awe-inspiring mélanges of bright colors and alluring scents. There's no wrong reason to plant a fresh garden, but some plants offer extra benefits, such as repelling insects.

Insects can be a nuisance and a threat to individuals' overall health. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, insect-borne diseases are viral and bacterial illnesses that develop from insect bites. Mosquitoes, sand flies and fl...



