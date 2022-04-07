Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The benefits of vitamin B6: Not what you're thinking

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 6:24pm

Chickpeas are a good source of vitamin B6. Village News/Courtesy photo

Debi Foli

Straight Nutrition

B6 plays a vital role in supporting your blood, brain, immune system and metabolism, among other areas. Signs of B6 deficiency include anemia, confusion, depression, mouth and tongue inflammation and a weakened immune system.

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) is a water-soluble vitamin first isolated in the 1930s. The human body cannot synthesize B6, so one must obtain this nutrient from the diet or in the form of a dietary supplement. B6 is naturally present in many foods, added to others (like fortified breakfast cereal). B6 is a generic term for six compounds with vi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 00:46