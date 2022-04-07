The benefits of vitamin B6: Not what you're thinking

Debi Foli

B6 plays a vital role in supporting your blood, brain, immune system and metabolism, among other areas. Signs of B6 deficiency include anemia, confusion, depression, mouth and tongue inflammation and a weakened immune system.

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) is a water-soluble vitamin first isolated in the 1930s. The human body cannot synthesize B6, so one must obtain this nutrient from the diet or in the form of a dietary supplement. B6 is naturally present in many foods, added to others (like fortified breakfast cereal). B6 is a generic term for six compounds with vi...