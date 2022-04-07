Thousands of volunteers prepare for Earth Week cleanup

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – I Love A Clean San Diego is set to host the 20th anniversary Creek to Bay Cleanup Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the day after Earth Day. The event has become the region’s largest one-day environmental volunteer effort honoring Earth Day. This year, Creek to Bay returns to in-person, group volunteering at nearly 75 sites around the county. Organizers expect over 5,000 volunteers of all ages to participate. Free online registration is available at CreektoBay.org.

“Bringing people together as environmental volunteers is core to what we do at I Love A Clean...