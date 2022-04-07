Trupiano's take on the world in pizza challenge

Competing at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas are, from left, Faro Trupiano, Vittoria Trupiano and Tore Trupiano. Village News/Courtesy photo

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Hundreds of competitors from all over the world, and all culinary backgrounds, embarked on a journey to the demo stage at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. They have been training for years and honing skill, to return to the International Pizza Challenge. The IPC is a plethora of pizza competitions held over a three-day period, ranging from traditional, non-traditional, pan, Neapolitan, and tandem.

U.S. Pizza Team member Tore Trupiano of Mangia e Bevi in Oceanside made the trip to test his culinary prowess, while compiling a team that featured generations of...