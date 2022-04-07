Ask the DMV: The REAL ID

SACRAMENTO – New federal regulations are headed our way that will affect air travel in Spring 2023. Get prepared now with a REAL ID.

If you have not yet applied for your REAL ID, be aware that federal requirements for travel will soon go into effect, making this the last spring break you can travel without one! Starting May 2023, you will need to show a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, or other federally approved identification –like a passport—at TSA airport checkpoints nationwide or to visit secure federal facilities.

Q1: What is a REAL ID?

A1: A REAL ID is a d...