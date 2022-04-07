Early morning house fire displaces 2

This photo shows the damage caused be an early morning house fire on Jericho Drive in Fallbrook.

An early morning fire at 749 Jericho Drive in Fallbrook has displaced two people according to North County Fire Protection District Spokesman John Choi.

The fire was first reported at 6:20 a.m., Saturday, April 9, Choi said.

"It sounds like the fire started on the outside of an enclosed patio and spread into the enclosed patio," Choi said, adding that crews were able to stop the fire before it spread into the main house.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

