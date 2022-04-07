Fallbrook Art Association to hold plein-air competition

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association has several upcoming events at The Gallery located at 300 N. Brandon Road. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road on the third Saturday of each month, always free and open to the public, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each general meeting includes refreshments, a chance to meet local artists, and features an art demonstration and a painting critique session at 9:30 a.m.

On April 9, the FAA will host its annual plein-air competition, a one day event open to a...