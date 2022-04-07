LAFCO grants FPUD community benefit latent powers

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission has authorized the Fallbrook Public Utility District to expand FPUD’s latent powers to provide for public community facilities.

The 8-0 LAFCO board vote April 4 expands FPUD’s latent powers to include parks and recreation, street lighting, and roads and streets service functions. FPUD previously had water, recycled water, and wastewater latent powers. The action is subject to a petition signature protest.

“This is really kind of a community spirit,” said Jim Desmond, who is one of two county super...