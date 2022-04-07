Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

New ownership takes over The Golf Club of California

 
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:03pm

Village News/Diane O'Hara photos

The Golf Club of California Superintendent Jose Garcia is enjoying his return to the course and has already got a good start on the many changes and enhancements that the new ownership has planned.

Diane O'Hara

Special to the Village News

The Golf Club of California, which is located at the intersection of Gird Road and Highway 76, has changed ownership. The club was purchased in January by B.H. Lee and Han Kim. Besides being avid golfers, Lee and Kim have extensive experience in the Korean hospitality industry. They are excited about the potential at GCC and their goal is to make GCC the premier golf course in North San Diego County.

The course has a challenging and diverse track with excellent first-class conditions on the approaches and greens. Ancient oaks and majestic sycamores...



