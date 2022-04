There is no confirmed information on this accident. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

There was an accident this morning involving a van and a motorcycle at E. Mission Rd. & Catalpa Ln in Fallbrook this morning, April 7, at 6:30 am. The man who was riding the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. More information will be reported as it becomes available.