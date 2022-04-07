San Onofre school principal earns promotion

Fallbrook native Perez to direct Expanded Learning Program

Lillian Perez is the new director of the Expanded Learning Program for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Lillian Perez, principal of San Onofre Elementary School since 2014, has been selected to be the new director of the Expanded Learning Program for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Trustees approved the promotion at their March 24 board meeting.

"It's exciting to be able to be able to provide opportunities for students with after school enrichment and intervention programs," she said during an interview this week.

She said she looked forward to being able to continue local partnerships with the Fallbrook Arts School, Boys and Girls Clu...