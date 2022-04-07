Talk in' it up at Bakin' it Up
FALLBROOK – AAUW's fundraiser at Bakin' it Up on Saturday, March 26, attracted many members of the organization. Bakin' it Up contributed a portion of each purchase by organization supporters to AAUW Fallbrook.
AAUW's mission is promoting equity for girls and women. This year, the Fallbrook association will present 10 scholarships totaling $16,000, to senior girls in the FUHS AVID program. Recently a speech contest for the young women in the mentorship program was held at the Fallbrook Library. Representatives from Fallbrook Toastmasters judged the contestants and cash prizes were awarded...
