Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Talk in' it up at Bakin' it Up

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:45pm

Members of Fallbrook American Association of University Women chat at Bakin' it Up which donated a portion of AAUW supporters purchases to the group. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – AAUW's fundraiser at Bakin' it Up on Saturday, March 26, attracted many members of the organization. Bakin' it Up contributed a portion of each purchase by organization supporters to AAUW Fallbrook.

AAUW's mission is promoting equity for girls and women. This year, the Fallbrook association will present 10 scholarships totaling $16,000, to senior girls in the FUHS AVID program. Recently a speech contest for the young women in the mentorship program was held at the Fallbrook Library. Representatives from Fallbrook Toastmasters judged the contestants and cash prizes were awarded...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 02:02