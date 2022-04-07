Trustees approve contract for solar panels at FHS

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook High School is going solar. At the March 28 board meeting, trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District agreed to pay Baker Electric $3.9 million upfront and another $8.1 million to finance solar panels in the parking lots at Fallbrook High School.

Trustees were told the cost of equipment and financing is offset by the energy cost savings of $19.5 million over 30 years. The district would start realizing a positive “payback period” in 8.1 years.

The initial plans several months ago had some panels placed in other areas of the ca...