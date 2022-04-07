Protecting kids online

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath

76th District

As a mother, I’ve made keeping my kids safe online a priority.

It is well known that social media can have a profound impact on our kids’ emotional and mental health, particularly their self-esteem, body image, and relationships with others.

It’s also no secret that the Internet and social media can provide our children with a world of possibilities to explore and learn. That’s why the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media Committee, which I chair, held a hearing this week to recognize the issues children face online and discuss potential solutions with experts.

I listened to eye-opening testimony from our expert witnesses who shed light on the toll that social media can have on our kids’ emotional and mental health, as well as what best practices companies can follow to design their platforms with protecting kids in mind.

We need internet media companies to do more in making their platforms kid-friendly through child-centered design and protections, while developing best practices so our children can take advantage of all that these platforms have to offer.

Our kids are already online. Let’s make the Internet and social media work for them!

My office is available every day to talk with you about your concerns or help connect you with resources. You can reach us at (760) 434-7605 or [email protected]