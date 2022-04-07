Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

We are incredibly lucky to live in such a wonderful region. I believe San Diego is the greatest county in the world, specifically North County! We are home to such a variety of amenities, from business, education, tourism, healthcare, technology and so much more. Fun fact, District 5, which is the district I represent, is the biggest district in San Diego County, making up over 51% of the entire county. Also, District 5 is bigger than the state of Delaware.

As a way of highlighting all the wonderful people and places we have, I want to invite you to the State of the North County on Wednesday, April 20. It will be at the El Corazon Senior Center (3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside, CA 92056) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will recognize community accomplishments, celebrate our region, and preview the year ahead. You can RSVP at SupervisorDesmond.com or by calling my office, 619-531-5555.

The last two years have been challenging for so many people and I want to use this State of the North County as a way to celebrate all our region has to offer and look at what we can do to improve in certain areas. I want to encourage everyone to stop by, meet your North County neighbors and learn more about local government. I hope to see you there.