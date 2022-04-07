SDG&E adds second energy storage facility in San Diego to strengthen grid reliability and advance clean energy goals

SAN DIEGO – Less than a year after it completed the Top Gun Energy Storage facility in the Miramar area, San Diego Gas & Electric has announced the completion of a second energy storage project in the City of San Diego. SDG&E Senior Vice President of Customer Services and External Affairs Scott Crider, SDG&E Vice President of Energy Innovation Miguel Romero and local labor leaders cut the ribbon on the region’s latest energy storage facility located in Kearny Mesa. The new 20MW/80MWh facility can meet the energy needs of about 13,000 homes for up to four hours.

“Investing in advanced...