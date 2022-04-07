Both Vikings teams third in Hamilton cross country meet
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 7:04pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which participate in athletic tournaments with a different school hosting a different sport each month met in Anza for a March 17 cross country meet hosted by Hamilton Elementary School and based at Hamilton High School, and both the Vallecitos Elementary School boys and the Vikings' girls took third place.
Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school's first five finishers. The sixth and seventh runners are not s...
