Both Vikings teams third in Hamilton cross country meet

Vallecitos runners Berenice Yanez and Daisy Robles run on the cross country course at Hamilton High School, before Robles was injured.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which participate in athletic tournaments with a different school hosting a different sport each month met in Anza for a March 17 cross country meet hosted by Hamilton Elementary School and based at Hamilton High School, and both the Vallecitos Elementary School boys and the Vikings' girls took third place.

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school's first five finishers. The sixth and seventh runners are not s...