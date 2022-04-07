Legionnaires 2-3 after five softball games

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After five games, four of which were contested, Bonsall High School’s inaugural softball team had a 2-3 record.

The Legionnaires defeated Borrego Springs on the field March 17 at home, which is the Pala Sports Complex, and were also the beneficiaries of a forfeit win against Warner when the Wildcats were the victims of field problems. Borrego Springs had previously defeated Bonsall, and Classical Academy had two victories over the Legionnaires.

“We’ve been doing well, considering we have a lot of girls who have never played before,” said Bonsall coa...