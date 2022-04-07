Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legionnaires 2-3 after five softball games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 6:40pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After five games, four of which were contested, Bonsall High School’s inaugural softball team had a 2-3 record.

The Legionnaires defeated Borrego Springs on the field March 17 at home, which is the Pala Sports Complex, and were also the beneficiaries of a forfeit win against Warner when the Wildcats were the victims of field problems. Borrego Springs had previously defeated Bonsall, and Classical Academy had two victories over the Legionnaires.

“We’ve been doing well, considering we have a lot of girls who have never played before,” said Bonsall coa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 01:50