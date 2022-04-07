March Invitational meet draws 39 divers

Alcorn wins boys six-dive event

Fallbrook sophomore Ava Papoulias makes her dives in the six-dive competition at the March Invitation Diving Meet where she finished in second place, March 19. Village News/Courtesy photos

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The March Invitational Diving Meet March 19 at the Fallbrook High School pool attracted 39 high school divers.

"More than I expected," said meet organizer Sean Redmond, who is also Fallbrook High School's diving coach.

Six of the divers at the meet are on the Fallbrook High School team, including boys six-dive winner Felix Alcorn. Three of the Warriors were in the girls six-dive event; Alcorn was one of two Fallbrook divers who competed in the boys six-dive competition, and junior Payton Wilson was in the girls 11-dive group.

Seven judges assessed each dive...