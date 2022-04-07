Villa FC Boys 2011 win Vegas Cup

Fallbrook Villa FC Boys 2011 team members hold their first place medals in Las Vegas, from left, back row, Coach Manny Velazquez, Lizbeth Garcia, Juan Pablo, Christopher Ortiz, Jacob Santos, Emilio Amezcua, Danny Acosta, Isaiah Escudero, Axel Orozco, Matias Ramirez, Coach Youki Yasuda; front row, Chase Yasuda, Juan Pablo, Bryan Tomas, Aaron Romo, Koen Rush, Alexa Velazquez and Esmerelda Garcia.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Villa FC Boys 2011 team is run by head coach Manny Velazquez and assistant coach Youki Yasuda. The team took 15 families out to Las Vegas and stayed at Mandalay Bay to play in the Vegas Cup on March 26 and 27 at the Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.

The first game March 26 was Fallbrook Villa vs Los Angeles Soccer Club which Fallbrook won 5-1 with overwhelming ball possession and accurate passing. The standout defensive performance came from rookie Juan Pablo Manuel and Alexa Velazquez. Standout offensive performance from Danny Acosta.

The second game was FVFC vs AC Brea...