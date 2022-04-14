BWC to hear about REINS

A student is taken for a ride led by volunteers and staff around the REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program facility on South Mission Road.

FALLBROOK – The Bonsall Woman's Club will have a special program at their May 5 general meeting. After the business portion, there will be a presentation on the mission of REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship, presented by REINS Executive Director Debbie Shinner.

This program supports the physical, mental, and emotional health of disabled children and young adults through a variety of therapeutic equine activities. The benefits of this therapy include normalization of muscle tone, increased balance and coordination, developments of speech and language, and improvements in body awareness and self-esteem. At REINS, children and adults with disabilities also learn how to ride horses.

The presentation will include the therapeutic benefits of horseback riding for almost any disabling condition including cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, head injuries, hearing impaired, visually impaired, multiple sclerosis, seizure disorders, speech and learning disabilities, and sensory integration dysfunction. The rhythmic interaction with the horse provides a comforting and tranquil environment that stimulates and exercises the rider's muscles. This action inherently increases the rider's mobility. The rider experiences weight shift and trunk motion as if walking on their own.

The BWC meets the first Thursday of the month at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10 a.m. For more information, contact [email protected]

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.