Garden club to hear about growing acid-soil loving plants

FALLBROOK – Kathryn Blankinship is the guest speaker for Fallbrook Garden Club's Tuesday, April 26 general meeting. She will cover cultivation of acid-soil loving plants, including correct watering practices and amendments.

Blankinship has been a Master Gardener in San Diego County for seven years. She is a California native and life-long learner who taught adults and children for many years. She enjoys spending time with her collections of easy to grow orchids, camellias, bromeliads, and fruiting plants – many of which are acid loving plants.

She is a member of and past officer of several gardening groups. Blankinship sought to become a Master Gardener to learn more about horticulture and to share that knowledge with others who want to have success growing plants! She is part of the group of Master Gardeners that teaches Beginning Vegetable Gardening.

Garden club meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.