In Memoriam

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:51pm
Services for Lucy W. Smyth (Nov. 7, 1928 – Dec. 7, 2021) will be held Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook. Reception immediately following.
