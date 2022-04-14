Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

In Memoriam

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:51pm

Services for Lucy W. Smyth (Nov. 7, 1928 – Dec. 7, 2021) will be held Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook. Reception immediately following.

 

