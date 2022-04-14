Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Republican Women's Club announces high school conference

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:04pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women’s Club of California/Fallbrook is sponsoring four high school students to attend the Young America’s Foundation High School conference this summer at the Reagan Ranch Center in downtown Santa Barbara from June 22-25.

Participating students will learn about conservative principles, engage with dynamic speakers of the conservative movement, and tour Ronald Reagan’s beloved ranch Rancho Del Cielo, the Western White House. Three nights’ hotel accommodations, meals, and conference materials are included.

