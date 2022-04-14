Scott Alan Lenz, Scotty to many, Alan to family, age 82, of Fallbrook, California, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born in Los Angeles, California on June 17, 1939, the son of the late Scott and Lillyon Dilts Lenz.

He enjoyed an active life growing up in El Segundo, California, with sisters Rennetta and Yvonne (Rob Osborne), brother Dan (Lori) and stepbrother Jerry Chamberlain.

He married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Jean Bostick, April 14, 1959. Together they raised two daughters, Teri and Connie (Jeff Haggerty). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Matthew, William and Lucy.

Scott was a Los Angeles City firefighter from April 20, 1963, ending his career as Assistant Chief on June 22, 1990, receiving the Firefighter of the Year award the same year.

He then started farming flowers in De Luz Heights, S&R Flowers, retiring that business in 2021.

Scotty was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7069. He held third and fourth degree. He was treasurer and chaired fish frys and cooked for many of the Knights' events. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle parish in Fallbrook.

He had a good full life, blessing many people along the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 30, 1 p.m. Contact family for more information.