Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Three selected as Fallbook's Finest by FUHSD

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:07pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Omar Muro teaches math at FHS.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Two teachers and an administrator were recognized as Fallbrook's Finest at the March 28 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez announced the March staff awards to Omar Muro, math teacher at Fallbrook High School; Jon Nellis, science teacher at Ivy High School; and Emily Toone, district director of curriculum, instruction and English language learner.

The superintendent said Muro is often helping out around the school and offering assistance to other teachers.

"Omar works closely with his math...



