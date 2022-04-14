Village View Park, S. Main Avenue sidewalks slated for CDBG funding

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Playground equipment for Village View Park and sidewalk construction along South Main Avenue are among the projects allocated 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant funding by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote April 5 approved the county's 2022-23 annual funding plan for Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Shelter Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS programs.

The allocations include $656,959 for Village View Park and $396,959 for Main Avenue sidewalks by Aviati...