Village View Park, S. Main Avenue sidewalks slated for CDBG funding

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:54pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Playground equipment for Village View Park and sidewalk construction along South Main Avenue are among the projects allocated 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant funding by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote April 5 approved the county's 2022-23 annual funding plan for Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Shelter Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS programs.

The allocations include $656,959 for Village View Park and $396,959 for Main Avenue sidewalks by Aviati...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
