Wings of Change to accept donations to food pantry

FALLBROOK – As part of the Fallbrook Food Pantry’s new program, FRESH, (Fallbrook residents enjoying shared harvest), Wings of Change will be accepting donations of fresh fruit and vegetables at the Saturday Fallbrook Farmers Market on Main Avenue, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 16 and May 14.

Residents can also take their extra fruit directly to the food pantry, 140 N. Brandon Road, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anyone who is unable to pick the fruit themselves can contact the food pantry, 760-728-7608, to schedule volunteers to come do the picking.

For more information on the Fallbrook Food Pantry and its services, visit https://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/.

Submitted by Wings of Change.