Library expands open hours
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:10pm
FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library has announced expanded hours of operation which started Monday, April 11. The Fallbrook library new hours are as follows:
Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday Closed
The Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.
Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.
