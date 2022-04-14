Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Library expands open hours

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:10pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library has announced expanded hours of operation which started Monday, April 11. The Fallbrook library new hours are as follows:

Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday Closed

The Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

