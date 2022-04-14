Portrait celebrates horse's 29 years

Laban the horse gives his critique of his portrait by Natasha Ragland with his owner, Kathy Beal, at his side.

FALLBROOK – One of Natasha Ragland's music students has a beautiful horse named Laban who celebrated his 29th year earlier this year. Ragland thought she would capture his majestic look while he is still around, so she painted a picture of him.

Laban is a Dutch Warmblood who was originally trained for jumping. When he became injured, Beal adopted him and retrained him as a dressage horse, and she still rides him lightly. Beal just retired from teaching English at Fallbrook High, where she also started a horseback riding club.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...