Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:47pm



FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church will host this community event on May 3, 1405 East Fallbrook St.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021