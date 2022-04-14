Blanket Project donates to Michelle's Place

At Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center in Temecula, from left, Regina Casini, volunteer coordinator; Debbie, a volunteer, and Carmen Willard, president of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, display handmade blankets donated for clients of the center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project has donated crocheted and knitted blankets to Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center. The center offers many programs with self-help/support groups including a Spanish speaking group, expressive art classes, a metastatic support group, Reiki sessions, and supplies such as wigs, bras, prosthesis, hats, etc., as well as yoga classes, haircuts, a knitting/crocheting group, a men's group and more.

Michelle's Place also has a satellite office at the Fallbrook Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. They can be contacted at 951-699-5455 or...