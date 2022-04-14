Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Blanket Project donates to Michelle's Place

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:47pm

At Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center in Temecula, from left, Regina Casini, volunteer coordinator; Debbie, a volunteer, and Carmen Willard, president of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, display handmade blankets donated for clients of the center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project has donated crocheted and knitted blankets to Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center. The center offers many programs with self-help/support groups including a Spanish speaking group, expressive art classes, a metastatic support group, Reiki sessions, and supplies such as wigs, bras, prosthesis, hats, etc., as well as yoga classes, haircuts, a knitting/crocheting group, a men's group and more.

Michelle's Place also has a satellite office at the Fallbrook Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. They can be contacted at 951-699-5455 or...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/15/2022 10:06