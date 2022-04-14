County kicks off annual blood drive, public welcome

San Diego Blood Bank, The County of San Diego, and Chairman Nathan Fletcher kick off the 38th Annual County Blood Drive April 4 outside the County Building. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Help save lives by rolling up your sleeve and giving blood at the 38th Annual County Blood and Marrow Registry Drive.

The month-long event officially kicked off April 4 outside the County Administration Center. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher was the first to donate.

The county's blood drive is one of the largest held by the San Diego Blood Bank. More than 20 county facilities will take part this year with the overall goal of collecting 500 pints for local hospitals. The events are open to the public, as well as county employees.

During its 38-year history, the county's annual blood drives have collected more than 20,000 pints of blood. Each pint can save up to three lives. The San Diego Blood Bank says over the years, the County's blood drives may have saved up to 60,000 lives.

Currently, there is a critical need for blood donations, and all blood types are welcome. Appointments are highly encouraged but walk-up donors will be accepted if open slots are available.

COVID-19 guidelines will still be in effect and all donors and staff are required to wear masks. For questions regarding deferrals or blood donations related to COVID-19, review the Blood Bank guidelines (https://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-covid-19) for eligibility. If you can't donate, family or friends are welcome.

There is one blood drive happening in Fallbrook:

Wednesday, April 27 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center in the parking lot, 341 Heald Lane; book now at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/71858