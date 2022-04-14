County modifies vaccine and testing efforts to reach vulnerable populations

County public health officer Wilma J. Wooten, left, self-administers a COVID test. The county is now focusing its testing resources at public health centers and through mobile services. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county is modifying its COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts to better reach San Diegans who struggle with accessing these services.

The focus will include providing its resources at public health centers and through mobile services, including two Live Well on Wheels buses and a bookmobile, which has been repurposed as a mobile vaccine clinic.

This shift comes as the majority of COVID vaccinations and tests in the region are now administered through pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals. About 10% of COVID-19 vaccines and...